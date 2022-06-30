Advertisement

Two lifeguards save 11-year-old who jumped from a pier

By Christian Colón
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two lifeguards in Connecticut rescued an 11-year-old boy who almost drowned on the West Haven Shoreline Wednesday.

According to WFSB, the boy struggled in the water after jumping from a pier with his friend, who made it back to shore.

The lifeguards sprinted to the water and pulled the boy out just in time.

“I had Maddy meet me in the middle of where I was swimming so we can flip the kid over to the board and get him to safety a lot quicker. Then I just dragged him on the buoy,” lifeguard Issac Gorske said.

Officials said the boy is safe and was the first rescue in the West Haven area this year.

Authorities urge parents to swim near their children and to use a life jacket.

“Please watch your children actively. Put your cell phones down,” Connecticut DEEP Water Safety Coordinator Sarah Battistini said.

Swimming when lifeguards are on duty is the safest time to be in the water.

“Stay safe and think about what you are going to do before you do it,” Gorske said.

