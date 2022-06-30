Silver Alert for missing Old Town woman
39-year old Heather Gendreau last seen with unknown man Wednesday afternoon
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OLD TOWN Maine (WABI) - A silver alert was issued for a missing Old Town woman.
According to police, 39 year old Heather Gendreau was last seen leaving with an unknown man around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, June 29th.
Gendreau is described as 5′5, 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark colored pants. Authorities say Gendreau has memory issues.
The man is described as five foot eleven, with a distinct tattoo on his right arm of a fire with a skull and pterodactyl and another tattoo on his chest.
If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Old Town police at 945-4636.
