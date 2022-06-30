Route 1 in Cyr Plantation to reopen soon

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - The section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation that washed out is expected to reopen soon.

A culvert pipe was damaged last month after heavy rains caused a beaver dam to let go upstream, sending wood and water that wiped out the dirt holding up the road.

According to the Maine DOT, recent good weather has allowed contractors to make progress keeping the project on schedule.

The Maine DOT hopes that section of road will be back open for the busy July 4th weekend although it won’t be fully completed.

”There will still be some paving work to do and incidental work, things like that, but as far as the road being reopened to traffic, that will happen this weekend,” said Bob Watson.

Maine DOT officials say drivers should use caution as the guardrails won’t be put back up and there might be an increased presence of wildlife in that area.

