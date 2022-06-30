Partly to Mostly Sunny Today, A Few Morning Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front, responsible for scattered showers last night and early this morning, will push to our east early this morning. Upper-level energy will cross the state this morning, keeping the chance for a few scattered showers going through the morning hours. The best chance for showers this morning will be over areas north and east of Bangor. The upper-level energy moves out by lunchtime or so followed by partly to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures today will be in the 70s to near 80°. A warm front is forecast to cross the state tonight, allowing a warmer and more humid air mass to move into the state on Friday. Skies will start clear early tonight then turn partly cloudy as the warm front moves through. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s to near 60°.

Our Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A south/southwesterly wind will usher warmer and more humid air into the state. Friday’s high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Humidity will be increasing as the day progresses with dew points expected to climb to the upper 50s to low 60s. A cold front will cross the state Saturday. This will interact with the warm and humid air mass in place, bringing us a good chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will be in the 60s. Sunshine and less humid weather returns to our forecast for Sunday.

Today: Scattered showers possible during the morning especially north and east of Bangor otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs between 70°-79°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to start then becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 53°-59° Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and turning more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

