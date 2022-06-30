Palmyra man sentenced for accessing child sexual abuse materials
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Maine (WABI)- A Palmyra man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for one count of access with intent to view child porn.
44-year-old Jason Colcord will spend 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release.
He was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution.
Court records show, between December 2019 and February 2020, Colcord knowingly accessed with intent to view a phone that contained images of child pornography.
Many of the images were of children under the age of 12.
Colcord pled guilty last November.
