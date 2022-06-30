Advertisement

Palmyra man sentenced for accessing child sexual abuse materials

Colcord pled guilty last November.
Colcord pled guilty last November.(Source: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Maine (WABI)- A Palmyra man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for one count of access with intent to view child porn.

44-year-old Jason Colcord will spend 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

He was ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution.

Court records show, between December 2019 and February 2020, Colcord knowingly accessed with intent to view a phone that contained images of child pornography.

Many of the images were of children under the age of 12.

