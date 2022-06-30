Advertisement

Orneville man indicted on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence terrorizing charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted an Orneville man on multiple charges including kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence terrorizing.

Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home on Railroad Avenue in Dexter in April, took his 4-year-old son from his mother’s arms, then fled with the child.

They say Lawler came back a short time later demanding money then tried to take a 2-year old girl, but failed.

He then fled into the woods behind the property with the boy.

Authorities say during the altercation, Lawler made threats to kill his wife and son if she called police.

Authorities located Lawler and his son nearby.

