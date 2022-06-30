Officials up patrols of Maine waters over holiday weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual message coming from authorities tasked with keeping Maine waters safe... don’t drink and boat.

You should also take precautions to ensure a safe holiday weekend.

TV5 learned more about Operation Dry Water.

“The Fourth of July and holidays in general tend to see heightened DUI or BUIs on the water and heightened fatalities or accidents, and it’s really due to the cause of alcohol use while boating,” explained the U.S. Coast Guard’s David Letarte.

Operation Dry Water us is a national initiative that will see its efforts ramped up over the holiday weekend.

“We as the Maine Warden Service are going to be out targeting specifically OUI boat enforcement for Operation Dry Water,” added Game Warden Arron Rideout. “Just make sure that everybody’s out there doing what they need to do and being safe.”

It’s not just the driver they want keeping their wits about them.

“Passengers as well,” said Letarte. “They have a heightened risk when they’re drinking on the water to either slip or fall into the water and cause a fatality or possibly an injury.”

Then there’s the matter of life jackets.

“I think a lot of people think, well, if I’m a great swimmer, I should be all set,” said Rideout. “I don’t need my life jacket. But, what they don’t realize is sometimes you might be in the water a long time. And, some adults can drown even in just a minute. And, it’s something that can happen fairly quickly. I think a lot of people don’t realize when you’re in a crash or are in an unfortunate circumstance like that, there’s a lot of things that are running through your mind. And, it’s kind of hard to stop yourself from panicking. And, if you’re not able to control your feelings, you know, when you’re going to take that first breath when you’re in the water and you inhale water, it’s a fight for your life.”

There’s plenty of fun to be had over the weekend. Officials want to reinforce if alcohol is involved, keep the key out of the ignition and the boat on shore.

“The combination just does not go well together,” added Letarte. “And, you know, our message is, you know, don’t drink and boat. Have enough life jackets on the boat itself. And, make sure everybody’s wearing their life jackets, and it could save either your life or your friend’s life.”

