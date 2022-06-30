Advertisement

Officials respond to dryer fire in Orrington Wednesday

Officials respond to dryer fire
Officials respond to dryer fire(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews were called to a home on River Road in Orrington this evening after the homeowners say a dryer caught fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean says they were able to get there in under five minutes and get things under control before there was extensive damage.

Everyone was able to get out safely and there no injuries.

Thanks to working smoking detectors - the homeowner says they were able to find fire and start putting it out with a fire extinguisher while calling 9-1-1 as quickly as possible.

”Even though the fire was out, he made sure that we stayed away from the house, electricity was off, everything was done to make sure that everything stayed safe and no further damage. We’re very, very grateful for the Orrington Fire Department and all the firefighters involved,” said Homeowner Edward Miller. “I mean, I think they saved us from a lot of extensive damage.”

“It was a big help to arrive and know that everybody was out of this building,” said Orrington Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean. “And again, just to get a quick layout of what the floor plan may be from a homeowner. So when those first arriving units arrived, we could direct them essentially right to where the fire was.”

There was heavy smoke damage to the house so the Red Cross has been contacted to help the family find a hotel until it’s safe to return.

