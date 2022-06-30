Maine Child Welfare Education conference back in person for 27th annual event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine child welfare education annual conference is back in person after going virtual due to the pandemic.

Folks gathered for the 27th annual event at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Thursday.

It’s an opportunity for those working in child welfare to hear from experts in the field.

This year’s topic was Diverse Populations in Child Welfare.

Speakers in breakout sessions led discussions on youth with autism, the impacts of early trauma, and LGBTQ+ youth.

”It’s important to come together as a community. The answers to child welfare issues isn’t just with OCSF child welfare. It’s a community response. We’re all in it to support families and keep them together, which is our goal. We don’t want them coming in to child protective services,” said Bonny Dodson, a member of the executive council for Maine Child Welfare Education.

Dodson says if you are in need of help or any sort of assistance, there are resources available.

She urges people to call 211, visit maine.gov, or reach out to any local or state agency.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.