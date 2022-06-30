Food truck Fundraiser to help Skowhegan Heart Recipient

Skowhegan, Maine (WABI) - A fundraising effort to help a man and his family after he was given a second chance in life.

“They did a biopsy and they said that he does not have any signs of rejection,” said his sister, Danielle Arsenault.

Steve Arsenault went into the hospital where the doctors said he had congestive heart failure. He is the recipient of a new heart.

“Feeling grateful that I’m still here and be able to be home with my family,” he said.

Now, his community is doing their part.

“It literally brought tears to my eyes the amount of support I was receiving. I couldn’t believe it. It is beyond words.” Steve said.

Shelly Vear felt the same as she watched dozens in line on Wednesday, waiting to order from the food truck she organized at the paper mill where she worked with Steve for several years.

“The word was out there, and everybody just followed the word. Not anticipated. We did not anticipate this much of a crowd,” Vear said.

By 3pm, the food truck had already served 300 meals to the workers at the Mill. Kevin Pinkham could not miss it.

“I just retired June 14 and I’d come back because of Steve,” said Pinkham said.

“He is a good worker, he is a good Co-worker, he is a good family man, he is a good friend” said Vear

In just seven hours, they raised a little over $9000 to support Steve, his wife and three kids.

“I cant even begin to thank everybody, I don’t even know how to. so many people that gave,” Steve said.

He wants people to take their health seriously and get checked out when they don’t feel well. All in all, he and his family are forever grateful for the overwhelming support.

“Being their for other people and when you are in a tough spot they help you out,” Steve’s wife, Tiffany Arsenault said.

