Flyers head coach John Tortorella reacts to being named to UMaine Sports Hall of Fame

Tortorella is the first American-born NHL coach to win 500 games
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - National Hockey League head coach John Tortorella was named to the 2022 UMaine Sports Hall of Fame class along with five other former Black Bears and two teams.

Tortorella has a long list of accomplishments coaching in pro hockey for the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and now the Philadelphia Flyers.

‘Torts’ talked about what making his induction to this year’s class means to him and how his playing days in Orono shaped the team’s he’s coached.

“We had a gang out there back in the day with a lot of different personalities. We were a hard team. We played hard. We were difficult on the ice. We found ways to win games. I have Black Bear blood in me, and it was some of the best years of my life. (The induction) kind of shocked me a little bit, but it’s an absolute honor,” said Tortorella.

Tortorella is the first American-born NHL coach to win 500 games. He’s also been named the league’s coach of the year twice with the Jack Adams Award, along with winning the 2003-04 Stanley Cup with the Lightning.

