Flow Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brings new spin on sport

By Ben Barr
Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Brazilian jiu jitsu has mean a lot to the Martz family over the years owning their Flow martial arts school in Rockland.

“It’s a passion now. I used to play other sports. Once I started training in jiu jitsu, I just got hooked,” said Hayden Martz, co-owner/head instructor.

Jiu jitsu is a sport that has plenty of benefits both in and out of the gym and for all ages.

“It’s an amazing stress reliever. Not only with the team environment, but it’s impossible to think about anything when you’re grappling with another person. Most of the time you leave feeling a lot better than you did when you came in,” said Hayden Martz.

The Martzs said there’s no shortcuts to becoming a great martial artist.

“It helps you gain confidence in yourself and your ability to take care of yourself in dangerous situations. It also has an amazing camaraderie with the people you train with,” said Sandy Martz, co-owner.

Hayleigh has competed across New England and New Jersey. Flow’s new three-person team promotion has added to her experience.

“We never really have tournaments like this in Maine very often. We’ve had one in the past four years, so it’s really nice to bring a tournament here,” said Hayleigh Martz, competitor/coach.

Sandy explained how the team environment and camaraderie extends to martial arts gyms everywhere, and it’s a sport where training can be planned around injuries to allow for safe exercise.

The three-person team setup includes one female, a martial artist weighing less than 155 lb., and another weighing less than 215 lb.

The Martzs said their tournament-style promotion is welcoming to any local gyms or schools. Their first event on Sunday had more than 200 competitors.

