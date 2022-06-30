Fireworks safety tips for your 4th of July celebrations

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - With the Fourth of July approaching, you may be heading to local fireworks show or planning to light some off yourself.

TV5 spoke with officials to see how fireworks sales are going in 2022 and what you need to know to keep from getting burned.

“The last three weeks, we’ve done less business this year than we did last year,” said Steven Marson of Central Maine Pyrotechnics.

Skyrocketing gas prices and inflation are affecting some fireworks stores across the state.

“Three years ago, I paid $17,000 to get a container of fireworks from China to my warehouse. I got three that came this week, and it cost me $50,000 a container,” he explained.

Marson is the president of Central Maine Pyrotechnics.

He owns five Pyro City Maine stores.

Marson says in addition to shipping costs, the price of the product has increased, too.

“All the prices in the store have gone up between 20 and 30%,” he said.

That’s causing some folks to reconsider buying their own fireworks for the holiday.

“They don’t have the money to spend like they did in the past,” he said.

Marson says most will likely plan on heading to a local fireworks display.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics has 110 shows planned for this weekend alone, and they are contracted for more than 300 across six states this summer.

“A lot of us in this business, we’re like, are we going to get it, so I’m very fortunate,” Marson said. “Everything I’ve ordered for the display business, the 1.3 stuff we do for the shows, we have all that product.”

While fireworks are great to entertain guests at your gathering, officials say safety is key.

They can be dangerous if not used properly. That’s why it’s imperative to follow the instructions from the manufacturer.

“If people followed the instructions, they’d probably be fine, but they don’t, and consequently, they use it incorrectly, and it results in an injury,” said Maine State Fire Marshal, Joe Thomas.

“If you do fireworks on your own, pay attention to the labels. Keep your family, friends, and neighbors away from them. No alcohol. No drugs. No nothing” said Marson.

More safety tips can be found here.

