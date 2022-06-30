Fire officials concerned about uptick in burn injuries from outdoor fires

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, but we all know fun can lead to serious injuries in just a matter of seconds.

The Maine Forest Service and the Fire Marshal’s Office are concerned about an uptick in burn injuries from outdoor fires.

In 2021, Maine had 76 incidents of burn injuries from people being unsafe with their outdoor fires.

Those incidents accounted for 36 percent of the total number of burn injuries in our state.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says two of those incidents were fatalities.

So far in 2022, Fire Marshal Joe Thomas says a dozen people have already suffered burn injuries from outdoor fires.

On Thursday, Maine Forest Rangers demonstrated what they consider to be safe and non-safe campfires.

They recommend keeping fires small and making sure they are completely out before leaving the area.

One major issue they see is people losing their balance near a campfire. Often, alcohol is involved.

“People often use inside that perimeter to move around, whereas they should step outside the chairs and use the perimeter outside the chairs to move around. So, when they start walking around inside where that fire ring is, that is where they have the balance issues or something and either fall into the pit or have some kind of other type of accident with it,” explained Maine State Fire Marshal, Joe Thomas.

“There’s no need to have a big, huge bonfire,” said Maine Forest Ranger, Kent Nelson. “If you have a situation where somebody gets called to work or has to leave in a hurry, then that fire is difficult to put out.”

To put out a campfire, officials say you should use the “drown, stir, and feel” method.

Drown the fire with water, then stir around the fire area with a shovel.

Repeat that method until you can feel no heat coming from the fire site.

