Dental care coverage expands FRIDAY for Mainers

More than 200,000 Maine residents are eligible
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A state that has among the fewest dentists in the Northeast will soon expand dental care access.

Maine has about 55 dentists per 100,000 residents, which is below the national average of about 61 and well below New England states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut.

State officials said Wednesday more than 200,000 Maine residents will start getting access to dental care coverage on Friday. That’s the day dental care will become available to Maine residents who use MaineCare insurance.

Officials say MaineCare will cover preventative, restorative and diagnostic care.

