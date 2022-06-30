Concerned citizens speak out about possible change to Bangor bus system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor officials are asking the public to weigh-in on possible changes to public transportation in the city.

Several people spoke out during a meeting earlier about the new Bus Stop Designation Project for the Community Connector.

The project would change the Community Connector service from flag stops to a fixed stop system.

One of biggest concerns is how the elderly and those living with disabilities will navigate walking to bus stops instead of flagging the bus to stop especially during the winter.

”This is a downgrade in services. For those residents that utilize the flag shops. You can sugarcoat it any way you like it. But they have that ability now, and you’re going to remove it by removing those flags,” said Stephen Brough, a Bangor resident.

The Mayor of Brewer says she is also concerned with the elimination of flag stops and what the cost to taxpayers in her city will be if additional bus shelters are needed at new stops.

Public comments will be accepted until the July 20th. For more information click here.

