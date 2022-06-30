Advertisement

Concerned citizens speak out about possible change to Bangor bus system

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor officials are asking the public to weigh-in on possible changes to public transportation in the city.

Several people spoke out during a meeting earlier about the new Bus Stop Designation Project for the Community Connector.

The project would change the Community Connector service from flag stops to a fixed stop system.

One of biggest concerns is how the elderly and those living with disabilities will navigate walking to bus stops instead of flagging the bus to stop especially during the winter.

”This is a downgrade in services. For those residents that utilize the flag shops. You can sugarcoat it any way you like it. But they have that ability now, and you’re going to remove it by removing those flags,” said Stephen Brough, a Bangor resident.

The Mayor of Brewer says she is also concerned with the elimination of flag stops and what the cost to taxpayers in her city will be if additional bus shelters are needed at new stops.

Public comments will be accepted until the July 20th. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Officials respond to dryer fire
Officials respond to dryer fire in Orrington Wednesday
4th annual Touch A Truck event
4th annual Fire Safety Touch-A-Truck held in Brewer
Colcord pled guilty last November.
Palmyra man sentenced for accessing child sexual abuse materials
Gas prices
Maine’s average gas price is below $5