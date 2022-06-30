City of Bangor moves closer to banning flavored tobacco

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is moving closer to banning flavored tobacco.

They have sent notices to tobacco retailers in the city.

The first reading of the ordinance is set for July 25th at 7:30 at city hall.

Those interested in submitting comments will be able to do so at meetings on August 2nd and 8th.

Bangor City Council had to repeal its ordinance banning flavored tobacco sales after learning it did not properly notify affected businesses.

State law requires a 30-day direct notice given to tobacco licensees whenever a municipality is considering an ordinance stricter than the statewide law.

The ban was set to take effect last month.

