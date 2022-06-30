Advertisement

Bangor’s Anna Connors wins Maine Gatorade Girls T&F Player of the Year

Connors swept Class A state titles in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races while the Rams won the State Championship as a team
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Anna Connors is the 2021-22 Maine Gatorade Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

Connors swept Class A state titles in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races while the Rams won the...
Connors swept Class A state titles in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races while the Rams won the State Championship as a team(WABI)

The outstanding rising senior has not only succeeded with sprinting, but also has a weighted 4.56 grade-point-average and has served as an elementary school mentor and summer track program volunteer.

Connors explained the reasons behind her success.

“I’ve put in a lot of work, but it’s also been just my coaches and my teammates who have influenced me and pushed me to be able to run throughout the season and finish up at Nationals,” said Connors.

Connors swept Class A state titles in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races.

The Rams won the State Championship as a team.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Tortorella is the first American-born NHL coach to win 500 games
Flyers head coach John Tortorella reacts to being named to UMaine Sports Hall of Fame
“It’s a passion now. I used to play other sports. Once I started training in jiu jitsu, I just...
Flow Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brings new spin on sport
Augusta Country Club hosts Maine Celebrity Classic
Augusta Country Club hosts Maine Celebrity Classic
Fundraiser supports Alfond Youth & Community Center
Augusta Country Club hosts Maine Celebrity Classic