Bangor’s Anna Connors wins Maine Gatorade Girls T&F Player of the Year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Anna Connors is the 2021-22 Maine Gatorade Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

The outstanding rising senior has not only succeeded with sprinting, but also has a weighted 4.56 grade-point-average and has served as an elementary school mentor and summer track program volunteer.

Connors explained the reasons behind her success.

“I’ve put in a lot of work, but it’s also been just my coaches and my teammates who have influenced me and pushed me to be able to run throughout the season and finish up at Nationals,” said Connors.

Connors swept Class A state titles in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races.

The Rams won the State Championship as a team.

