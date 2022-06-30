Bangor Housing’s annual Summer Block Party returns to Capehart neighborhood

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer started with a splash in the Queen City, to the delight of hundreds of kids and their parents.

Bangor Housing’s annual Summer Block Party took over the Splashpad and Playpark on Davis Road in Capehart Thursday afternoon. The event has been a tradition for more than a decade.

“Winter is obviously so hard and so long. To get through winter and get the kids out of school, we just want to be able to have a big celebration, bring everyone together, and just have a good time,” said Mike Myatt, executive director of Bangor Housing.

From food, to games, to music, the block party had everything to get kids from Bangor and surrounding towns excited for summer.

“We’re having a fun, fun time today! Yeah, but it’s actually like a community get together,” said Elliana and Nathan, two youngsters who came out to enjoy themselves and became fast friends.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bangor plays an important role in the community. Ahead of next week’s start to their summer camp, staff spent the day reconnection with the neighborhood kids.

“I don’t know if you’d see this kind of an outcome anywhere else in Bangor. This neighborhood just loves to come together and have fun and visit each other. So, it’s great, and a lot of these kids might not have opportunities to do some of the fun things they’re getting to experience today,” said club CEO Cat Myatt.

Activities included a temporary tattoo station, clowns with balloon animals, a rock wall, and even the chance to play basketball with members of the city fire department.

“We live in this district, we work out of this district. We think it’s important to be here just to show our support and say hi to the folks who live out here and join the party for a little while,” said Bangor Fire Lieutenant Chad Bean.

It was all a day of carefree fun for kids and parents to enjoy.

“As a member of the Housing Authority and as a parent, as a father, to see little kids just being themselves and not having to worry about the stresses of the world and just having fun, there’s really no better feeling than that,” Mike Myatt said.

