Advertisement

Bangor Housing’s annual Summer Block Party returns to Capehart neighborhood

Bangor Housing Summer Block Party
Bangor Housing Summer Block Party(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer started with a splash in the Queen City, to the delight of hundreds of kids and their parents.

Bangor Housing’s annual Summer Block Party took over the Splashpad and Playpark on Davis Road in Capehart Thursday afternoon. The event has been a tradition for more than a decade.

“Winter is obviously so hard and so long. To get through winter and get the kids out of school, we just want to be able to have a big celebration, bring everyone together, and just have a good time,” said Mike Myatt, executive director of Bangor Housing.

From food, to games, to music, the block party had everything to get kids from Bangor and surrounding towns excited for summer.

“We’re having a fun, fun time today! Yeah, but it’s actually like a community get together,” said Elliana and Nathan, two youngsters who came out to enjoy themselves and became fast friends.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bangor plays an important role in the community. Ahead of next week’s start to their summer camp, staff spent the day reconnection with the neighborhood kids.

“I don’t know if you’d see this kind of an outcome anywhere else in Bangor. This neighborhood just loves to come together and have fun and visit each other. So, it’s great, and a lot of these kids might not have opportunities to do some of the fun things they’re getting to experience today,” said club CEO Cat Myatt.

Activities included a temporary tattoo station, clowns with balloon animals, a rock wall, and even the chance to play basketball with members of the city fire department.

“We live in this district, we work out of this district. We think it’s important to be here just to show our support and say hi to the folks who live out here and join the party for a little while,” said Bangor Fire Lieutenant Chad Bean.

It was all a day of carefree fun for kids and parents to enjoy.

“As a member of the Housing Authority and as a parent, as a father, to see little kids just being themselves and not having to worry about the stresses of the world and just having fun, there’s really no better feeling than that,” Mike Myatt said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Workers at the Sappi Mill in Skowhegan gathered Wednesday in effort to raise money for one of...
Food truck Fundraiser to help Skowhegan Heart Recipient
Fireworks
Fireworks safety tips for your 4th of July celebrations
In 2021, Maine had 76 incidents of burn injuries from people being unsafe with their outdoor...
Fire officials concerned about uptick in burn injuries from outdoor fires
Maine Child Welfare Education Conference
Maine Child Welfare Education conference back in person for 27th annual event