Advertisement

4th annual Fire Safety Touch-A-Truck held in Brewer

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Darling’s Agency and local fire officials teamed up to bring a fire safety event to kids Wednesday night.

Their annual fire safety Touch-A-Truck event kicked off at 5:30 in Brewer.

Kids of all ages got the chance to check out the inside of local rescue vehicles, meet their neighborhood firefighters, and snack on free ice cream.

They were also taught helpful fire safety tips.

Organizers say the purpose is to help teach kids that in an emergency, their local fire department is there to help.

“It teaches children fire safety, and not to be scared of the fire trucks when they may come to their home. We want them not to be nervous around them, and to get familiar.”

When asked what they had learned, here’s what some of them had to say:

“Don’t play with it.”

“That you want to try and stay low and avoid all the fire, and then you have to try to escape.”

“I know that when there’s a fire in a house, when you’re trying to leave a room, or touching a doorknob, that you should touch it with the back of your hand first, as to not burn your hand.”

This is the fourth year for the event.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Colcord pled guilty last November.
Palmyra man sentenced for accessing child sexual abuse materials
Gas prices
Maine’s average gas price is below $5
Christmas in July
Maine Children’s Home starts Christmas in July campaign
Gavel
Bangor man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm offenses