4th annual Fire Safety Touch-A-Truck held in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Darling’s Agency and local fire officials teamed up to bring a fire safety event to kids Wednesday night.

Their annual fire safety Touch-A-Truck event kicked off at 5:30 in Brewer.

Kids of all ages got the chance to check out the inside of local rescue vehicles, meet their neighborhood firefighters, and snack on free ice cream.

They were also taught helpful fire safety tips.

Organizers say the purpose is to help teach kids that in an emergency, their local fire department is there to help.

“It teaches children fire safety, and not to be scared of the fire trucks when they may come to their home. We want them not to be nervous around them, and to get familiar.”

When asked what they had learned, here’s what some of them had to say:

“Don’t play with it.”

“That you want to try and stay low and avoid all the fire, and then you have to try to escape.”

“I know that when there’s a fire in a house, when you’re trying to leave a room, or touching a doorknob, that you should touch it with the back of your hand first, as to not burn your hand.”

This is the fourth year for the event.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.