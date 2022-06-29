Versant Power customers to see rate decrease starting July 1

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power residential customers can expect to see their bills decrease slightly next month.

The company has announced a small decrease in delivery rates which will start July 1st.

Customers will see a decrease of about $5 on their bills if they use about 500 kilowatts per month.

The decrease gets bigger if you use more electricity than that.

Versant Power says the decrease comes as a result of the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s long-term contracts with renewable energy facilities which allowed them to obtain power generation at a lower cost than today’s higher market prices for energy.

“We saw a lot of customers that were surprised by and hurt by the recent rise in supply costs. We certainly understand that. We’ve been working with customers to try and help them conserve energy and have budget billing to help them afford their energy bills. So, we think $5 or $10 dollars off your bill a month is good news no matter who you are.”

Central Maine Power customers will also see a decrease in their bills.

The company announced that electric delivery rates will go down by 5.5 percent starting July 1st.

If you are having trouble paying your electric bills, you can visit Efficiency Maine to see how you can reduce energy costs at your home or business.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.