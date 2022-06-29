Turning Partly Sunny Today, Scattered Showers Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. This will bring us another good day. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies this morning followed by a few clouds moving in ahead of an approaching cold front this afternoon. Temperatures today will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s. Temperatures will be coolest along the coast as an afternoon sea breeze develops. The cold front will cross the state tonight and early Thursday giving us a good chance for some scattered showers as it passes through. Showers won’t amount to much with rainfall totals up to .10″ to .20″ possible.

The cold front will push to our east early Thursday morning taking the bulk of the showers with it as well. However, upper level energy crossing the state early Thursday will keep the chance for a few scattered showers going through the morning hours. As the upper level energy moves out, showers will taper off and skies will brighten as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80°. A warm front is forecast to cross the state Thursday night, allowing a warmer and more humid air mass to move into the state on Friday. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Humidity will be increasing as the day progresses. A cold front will cross the state Saturday. This will interact with the warm and humid air mass in place, bringing us a good chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunshine and less humid weather returns to our forecast for Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 74°-82°. Light wind becoming south/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 54°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs between 71°-81°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and turning more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

