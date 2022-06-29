Showers & Storms Overnight. Drying Out Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move to our east. More clouds will develop across the region ahead of a cold front that will begin to push into western & northern locations closer to sunset. As the front passes, scattered showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible lasting until about daybreak Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal (isolated) risk for severe storms for areas north & west of I-95. In my opinion, the timing of the storms will not line up with the greatest instability. I do not think we will see any severe weather this evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible especially in the mountains and the Northwoods, but these should stay below the severe criteria. A few of these storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows overnight will be mostly in the 50s.

Thursday will stay off with a few scattered showers mostly for areas north & east of Bangor before the cold front will slide to our east. Behind the front, another area of high pressure will begin to move in. This will cause skies to clear on Thursday and highs will range from the upper 60s to close to 80°.

Warmer and more humid air will move in behind a warm front that will cross the region on Friday. Friday will have a mixture of sun & clouds, and highs that will range from the mid 70s to the upper 80s. Dew points will begin to climb into the low 60s giving conditions a sticky feel.

The humidity will be the worst on Saturday as dewpoints for some areas will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will not last long as a cold front crossing the state will help to break the humidity. As the front moves through, showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely along the front. Once the front clears, drier, less humid air will move into the region. Saturday does not appear to be a complete washout. High pressure will also build in Saturday night and will linger through Monday. This will help keep skies mostly clear and temperatures in the 70s & low 80s through the Fourth of July.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with the potential for showers and thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast into Thursday morning. Lows will stay mostly in the 50s with a light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers followed by brightening skies. Highs will be slightly cooler with most locations reaching the 70s and a few low 80s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Return of the heat & humidity. Dew points will begin to climb into the low 60s and highs will range from the mid 70s along the coast to some spots close to 90° inland. It will feel warmer thanks to the humidity.

SATURDAY: Cold front crossing the region will bring the chance for showers & storms. Humid conditions ahead of the front with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. The humidity will break during the late afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s to the low 80s.

SUNDAY: High pressure returns. Less humid. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

4th OF JULY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

