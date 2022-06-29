Serious motorcycle crash closes part of Route 15 in Glenburn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - the Penobscot County Sherriff’s Office is responding to a serious motorcycle crash in Glenburn.

They say it happened on Route 15 in the area of the Village Variety Store around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The road there is closed right now.

They say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Right now, there is no word on injuries or the number of people involved.

No further details are being provided at this time.

