Serious motorcycle crash closes part of Route 15 in Glenburn
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - the Penobscot County Sherriff’s Office is responding to a serious motorcycle crash in Glenburn.
They say it happened on Route 15 in the area of the Village Variety Store around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The road there is closed right now.
They say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Right now, there is no word on injuries or the number of people involved.
No further details are being provided at this time.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.