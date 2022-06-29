Retiree comes back to work on Governor’s Lobster Roll Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lobster Roll Day is by far the busiest day of the year for Governor’s Restaurants.

But it’s not just customers who don’t want to miss out.

Governor’s employees can’t seem to stay away, either.

“I just come back and play. This is my play day,” said Gayle Bemis, former employee.

Veazie’s Bemis worked for Governor’s in Old Town for more than three decades.

She retired in her 70s, but once a year, the now 81-year-old puts the apron back on.

“I like coming back to see the old customers that I waited on, talked to over the years, and I just like getting out. When you’re old, you like getting out,” said Bemis.

Bemis isn’t the only former employee who comes back to work on Lobster Roll Day. Governor’s Restaurant owner Randy Wadleigh says seeing the familiar faces is one of the best parts of the day, and they can always use the help.

“Well, many hands make light work. If we’re prepared correctly, we can sell a lot of product,” said Randy.

He says preparations begin as early as January and really start picking up a few days leading up to the event.

Last year, all six locations combined to serve over 21,000 lobster rolls.

“Lobster is a special treat in Maine, Maine lobster, and that’s Randy and Mr. Wadleigh’s way of thanking his customers,” said Bemis.

“It’s important for us because we give back to our customers. They support us all year. Especially now because they so supported us during the pandemic. So, it’s our way of thanking them,” said Randy.

This year, the rolls cost $9.63 as a nod to Governor’s 63rd birthday.

It’s a $2 increase from last year, but still far below what lobster lovers will shell out elsewhere.

“It does feel like Maine Christmas. I mean, we all love our lobster. So, you know, if you get an opportunity to get one at a good price, you gotta take advantage,” said Shane Smith.

