Advertisement

Retiree comes back to work on Governor’s Lobster Roll Day

Gayle Bemis
Gayle Bemis(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lobster Roll Day is by far the busiest day of the year for Governor’s Restaurants.

But it’s not just customers who don’t want to miss out.

Governor’s employees can’t seem to stay away, either.

“I just come back and play. This is my play day,” said Gayle Bemis, former employee.

Veazie’s Bemis worked for Governor’s in Old Town for more than three decades.

She retired in her 70s, but once a year, the now 81-year-old puts the apron back on.

“I like coming back to see the old customers that I waited on, talked to over the years, and I just like getting out. When you’re old, you like getting out,” said Bemis.

Bemis isn’t the only former employee who comes back to work on Lobster Roll Day. Governor’s Restaurant owner Randy Wadleigh says seeing the familiar faces is one of the best parts of the day, and they can always use the help.

“Well, many hands make light work. If we’re prepared correctly, we can sell a lot of product,” said Randy.

He says preparations begin as early as January and really start picking up a few days leading up to the event.

Last year, all six locations combined to serve over 21,000 lobster rolls.

“Lobster is a special treat in Maine, Maine lobster, and that’s Randy and Mr. Wadleigh’s way of thanking his customers,” said Bemis.

“It’s important for us because we give back to our customers. They support us all year. Especially now because they so supported us during the pandemic. So, it’s our way of thanking them,” said Randy.

This year, the rolls cost $9.63 as a nod to Governor’s 63rd birthday.

It’s a $2 increase from last year, but still far below what lobster lovers will shell out elsewhere.

“It does feel like Maine Christmas. I mean, we all love our lobster. So, you know, if you get an opportunity to get one at a good price, you gotta take advantage,” said Shane Smith.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Pills
New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force aims to combat opioid epidemic
Versant Power customers to see rate decrease starting July 1
Acadia National Park
AAA predicting record-breaking 4th of July weekend travel
Fourth of July weekend is almost here. Many of us will be enjoying cookouts and fireworks...
How to keep your pets safe during 4th of July fireworks