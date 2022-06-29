Advertisement

Over 100 Maine seafood dealers and processors awarded more than $15 million in grants

Mussels
Mussels(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - More than 100 Maine seafood dealers and processors have been awarded more than $15 million in grants through the Seafood Dealer and Processor COVID-19 Response and Resilience Program.

Businesses in every coastal county received awards, with more than half them coming in at over $115,000.

Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement of $15 million in grants to local seafood dealers and processors at Hollander & de Koning, a six generation, family owned and operated shellfish company in Trenton.

The company is a grant recipient, and has recently purchased a machine that will bag mussels in small quantities, allowing them access to being in grocery stores as well as restaurants.

“It’s a very expensive machine for a family run business. And actually, starting next week, we’re going to be in most of the Hannaford stores around. We’re going to be shipping mussels for over 150 Hannaford stores in the Northeast,” said de Koning, Hollander and de Koning owner.

The program draws $10 million from the Maine Jobs Plan, $5 million from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, and $850,000 from the USDA Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program.

“We can’t forget the lobster fishing industry and the mussels and efficient seafood industry that is so vital to our legacy, our culture, our family support, and our community supports,” said Mills.

The goal of the funding is to help increase the supply of Maine-harvested seafood and strengthen the ability to deliver to markets.

“We were definitely tight with a pandemic the way it was, but we were just in this having this growing pains where we needed a little bit more equipment, and it’s worked out since then. We’re really grateful to have it,” said Joanna Fogg, Bar Harbor Oyster Company owner.

“This $15.2 million is going to this sector to help them recoup some of the expenses that they incurred over the past couple of years and make the necessary investments to move this sector of the industry forward,” said Jeff Nichols, Maine Department of Marine Resources communications director.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Gas prices
Maine’s average gas price is below $5
Christmas in July
Maine Children’s Home starts Christmas in July campaign
Gavel
Bangor man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm offenses
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has new executive director