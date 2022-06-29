MRC working to finalize sale of Hampden waste facility

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The saga surrounding a shuttered Hampden waste facility could be nearing a conclusion.

The Municpal Review Committee’s Board of Directors met Wednesday morning.

Their attorney said there are a few tax liens from creditors on the property that need to be cleared up in court before a sale could become final.

As TV5 previously reported, the plan is for the MRC to take over operations of the plant which is intended to handle the waste of over 100 municipalities.

“We’re actually working with a number of good potential partners, private sector partners that we might work with, to help share ownership and operation of the facility. And, we’re pursuing that primarily right now, as opposed to, as we indicated previously, a few months ago, going to our members to seek financing to, you know, restart and open up the facilities,” said Karen Fussel, MRC Board president.

The MRC’s attorney said in the meeting there could be a resolution and the sale finalized in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.