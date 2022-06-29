Advertisement

Maine’s average gas price is below $5

Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices have eased somewhat in Maine in the last week.

According to AAA, the statewide average on Wednesday is $4.99 cents per gallon.

The national average is $4.86.

This time last year, gas was averaging a little more than $3per gallon in Maine.

Diesel prices statewide are averaging $6.11.

The record price for diesel in the state was set last month when it reached $6.37.

