Maine’s average gas price is below $5
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices have eased somewhat in Maine in the last week.
According to AAA, the statewide average on Wednesday is $4.99 cents per gallon.
The national average is $4.86.
This time last year, gas was averaging a little more than $3per gallon in Maine.
Diesel prices statewide are averaging $6.11.
The record price for diesel in the state was set last month when it reached $6.37.
