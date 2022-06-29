Mainer admits to charges in connection with Jan. 6th insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - A Gorham man pleaded guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As part of a plea deal, Nicholas Hendrix admitted in Federal Court in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building. Charges of violent entry, disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building were dropped.

According to court documents, Hendrix told investigators that he spent less than two minutes inside the Capitol during the riot before leaving. Prosecutors say he tried to reenter the building but was pepper-sprayed.

Hendrix is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

He is one of five Mainers charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

