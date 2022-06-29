Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly on Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says 115 people are in the hospital with the virus, up six from on Tuesday.

Twenty-two people are in critical care, that’s also up six.

And five people are on ventilators.

There are also 372 new cases of the virus.

There are no new deaths to report on Wednesday.

