Maine Children’s Home starts Christmas in July campaign

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home is kicking off their Christmas in July summer campaign.

The Christmas program provides brand new toys, books, games, warm clothing, or winter essentials to Maine children whose families are facing financial hardships during the holiday season.

Each year, the organization receives over 500 applications, which usually means over 1,100 children served due to the size of each household.

While it is a year round effort made possible by generous donors, volunteers and community support, the organization says it is important that donations to the program come in early.

They say the program requires many hours of organizing and planning to ensure a successful season of giving.

“Our donation season is usually pretty heavy in the fall and winter when most folks are thinking about that, but we do start to see things trickle in throughout the early summer months. Just yesterday, I probably checked in 10 donations, which is pretty awesome. And they range from you know what we’re actually requesting to, hey, I saw this really great thing on sale. I think Maine Children’s Home look like that. So it’s really cool to see you know, the different types of things that we get that we’re not even asking for, but they’re still so beneficial to our program,” said Amanda Simmons, Maine Children’s Home

Some of the items on the list are family games, girls and boys socks and underwear and batteries, due to the amount of toys that need them.

Learn more about how to give and donation locations at https://www.mainechildrenshome.org/

