Advertisement

Maine Children’s Home starts Christmas in July campaign

Christmas in July
Christmas in July(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home is kicking off their Christmas in July summer campaign.

The Christmas program provides brand new toys, books, games, warm clothing, or winter essentials to Maine children whose families are facing financial hardships during the holiday season.

Each year, the organization receives over 500 applications, which usually means over 1,100 children served due to the size of each household.

While it is a year round effort made possible by generous donors, volunteers and community support, the organization says it is important that donations to the program come in early.

They say the program requires many hours of organizing and planning to ensure a successful season of giving.

“Our donation season is usually pretty heavy in the fall and winter when most folks are thinking about that, but we do start to see things trickle in throughout the early summer months. Just yesterday, I probably checked in 10 donations, which is pretty awesome. And they range from you know what we’re actually requesting to, hey, I saw this really great thing on sale. I think Maine Children’s Home look like that. So it’s really cool to see you know, the different types of things that we get that we’re not even asking for, but they’re still so beneficial to our program,” said Amanda Simmons, Maine Children’s Home

Some of the items on the list are family games, girls and boys socks and underwear and batteries, due to the amount of toys that need them.

Learn more about how to give and donation locations at https://www.mainechildrenshome.org/

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Gavel
Bangor man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm offenses
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has new executive director
Gamenetics
Bangor’s Gamenetics brings creativity to video game controllers
Gayle Bemis
Retiree comes back to work on Governor’s Lobster Roll Day