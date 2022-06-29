Advertisement

How to keep your pets safe during 4th of July fireworks

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fourth of July weekend is almost here. Many of us will be enjoying cookouts and fireworks displays.

However, noisy fireworks can be a trigger for those with PTSD and for our loyal canines.

Experts advise leaving your pets at home or boarding them in a kennel if you’re heading out of town or going to a large gathering, like a fireworks show.

Consider a thunder shirt -those can help pets with anxiety and stress.

If you are going to give your pet any anxiety medication, be sure to talk to their veterinarian before doing so.

More pets reportedly go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.

That’s why Bangor’s Animal Control Officer says you may also want to consider having a harness or leash on your pet during a large gathering.

Be sure they’re microchipped and have identification tags with up-to-date information.

Another reminder - too much sun and heat can be dangerous to our pets.

Keep them in shady spots with plenty of water when outdoors, and never leave them in a hot car.

