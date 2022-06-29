How to keep your pets safe during 4th of July fireworks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fourth of July weekend is almost here. Many of us will be enjoying cookouts and fireworks displays.

However, noisy fireworks can be a trigger for those with PTSD and for our loyal canines.

Experts advise leaving your pets at home or boarding them in a kennel if you’re heading out of town or going to a large gathering, like a fireworks show.

Consider a thunder shirt -those can help pets with anxiety and stress.

If you are going to give your pet any anxiety medication, be sure to talk to their veterinarian before doing so.

More pets reportedly go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.

That’s why Bangor’s Animal Control Officer says you may also want to consider having a harness or leash on your pet during a large gathering.

Be sure they’re microchipped and have identification tags with up-to-date information.

“Every year we do get a few calls from every town where dogs have bolted, and we don’t want to see anyone’s dog get hit. We want everyone to be reunited happily, so having the dog tags on with the phone numbers really helps.”

Another reminder - too much sun and heat can be dangerous to our pets.

Keep them in shady spots with plenty of water when outdoors, and never leave them in a hot car.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.