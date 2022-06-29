Advertisement

Gov. Mills announcing more than $15 million for seafood industry TODAY

Funding comes from Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will be in Trenton Wednesday where she’s expected to announce more than $15 million in grant funding for 107 Maine seafood dealers and processors to help increase the supply of Maine-harvested seafood, strengthen their ability to deliver to markets, and create and sustain jobs throughout Maine’s iconic seafood industry.

The Governor will make the announcement at Hollander & de Koning, a grant recipient and owner of the sixth generation, family owned and operated shellfish company in Trenton.

Hugh Reynolds, a grant recipient and owner of Greenhead Lobster, a family owned and operated lobster processor and dealer in Stonington, will also join as well as Patrick Keliher, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources

Later in the day, Governor Mills will also tour The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

