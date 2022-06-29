Advertisement

Gardiner man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store

Joshua Brown
Joshua Brown(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man who robbed a Big Apple convenience store pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of robbery.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 38-year-old Joshua Brown was sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

Last November, Brown showed what police later determined to be a BB gun and demanded money from a clerk at the store on Brunswick Avenue in Gardiner.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

