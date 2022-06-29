Fourth of July celebrations around Maine

Maine (WABI) - Wondering how your town is celebrating Independence Day? Here’s a list of Maine communities hosting events:

AUGUSTA: 4th of July parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the State House parking lot, travel down State Street, around the rotary, down Water Street, across the bridge – and ends at Old Fort Western.

Mill Park Activities: Food trucks starting at 2 p.m.

Kids/Teens activities 3-6 p.m.

Live music starts at 4:30 p.m.

TWO FIREWORKS DISPLAYS: Both fireworks displays will be happening at 9:15 p.m. - located across from Mill Park and across from Waterfront Park

BANGOR/BREWER: 7 a.m. - Kiwanis International 4th of July pancake breakfast

9:45 a.m. Road Race

Parade starts at 10 a.m. down Wilson Street in Brewer.

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks show at Bangor Waterfront Walking Park

BAR HARBOR: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street. All proceeds from the event support The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club projects and local nonprofits.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PM Craft Fair/Marketplace at the YMCA, 21 Park Street

10 a.m. Independence Day Parade

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seafood Festival

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live Music at the Town Pier

9:15 p.m. Fireworks over Frenchman Bay

BOOTHBAY HARBOR: 9 p.m. Fireworks show

CASTINE: 7 a.m. 1K/5K Walk/Run Race; registration at town dock

10 a.m. Parade with food and games to follow

4 p.m. Town Band on the Town Common

9 p.m. Fireworks show

CLINTON: 10 a.m. Parade

9 p.m. Fireworks show- Clinton Fairgrounds, 1450 Bangor Road

DEER-ISLE-STONINGTON: 10 a.m. Parade in Deer Isle Village. The theme is “tropical flamingos” and includes Jimmy Cook, local UPS driver, as the Grand Marshal.

9:15 p.m. Fireworks show off the harbor

DEXTER: July 3 - Fireworks show, 9 p.m.

EASTPORT: 7 a.m. Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast at the Eastport Municipal Airport

9 a.m. 5th Annual Buddy Allen Car, Truck & Bike Show. Cars welcome to arrive at 8am. Judging begins at 10am. Bank Square.

Fireworks show at dusk.

FRYEBURG: July 3 - Fireworks show, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

GREENVILLE AREA: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4th of July Craft Fair, 12 Lily Bay Road

1 p.m. Parade - Greenville Junction to Greenville

Fireworks show at dusk at The Birches Report, 281 The Birches Road, Rockwood

LEE: 10 a.m. Parade - Forestry on Route 6 to the town garage on the Winn Road (Route 168)

MILLINOCKET: 10 a.m. Parade down Central Street starting at Tractor supply and ending at Veterans Park

DUSK: Fireworks at Stearns High School

SOUTHWEST HARBOR: 9 p.m. Fireworks show (Rain date is Saturday, July 9)

SEBEC: 7 p.m. Food and Fireworks at Sebec Village

