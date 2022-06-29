Advertisement

Eliot Cutler sells Portland townhouse

Cutler was arrested at his house in Brooklin on Friday, March 25 and was released on $50,000...
Cutler was arrested at his house in Brooklin on Friday, March 25 and was released on $50,000 bail the following day.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine - A former Maine gubernatorial candidate charged with possession of child pornography has sold his townhouse in Portland.

Eliot Cutler was arrested on March 25, two days after police searched the home in Portland and his primary residence in Brooklin, Maine.

A deed signed June 16 by Eliot and Melanie Cutler conveyed ownership of the Portland home to a couple from Texas.

The Bangor Daily News first reported the transaction.

It reported the townhouse sold for $1.8 million.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Prospect Harbor Lighthouse
Building next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse catches fires
As part of a plea deal, Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in Federal Court in...
Mainer admits to charges in connection with Jan. 6th insurrection
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills announcing more than $15 million for seafood industry TODAY
Bangor Police say they responded to the business on Stillwater Avenue just before 9:15 Tuesday...
Bangor man arrested after allegedly holding store worker at gunpoint