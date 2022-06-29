Eliot Cutler sells Portland townhouse

Maine - A former Maine gubernatorial candidate charged with possession of child pornography has sold his townhouse in Portland.

Eliot Cutler was arrested on March 25, two days after police searched the home in Portland and his primary residence in Brooklin, Maine.

A deed signed June 16 by Eliot and Melanie Cutler conveyed ownership of the Portland home to a couple from Texas.

The Bangor Daily News first reported the transaction.

It reported the townhouse sold for $1.8 million.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.