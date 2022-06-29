Advertisement

Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - An infant from Clinton is on life support after falling into water on Tuesday

Authorities say the boy was playing at an Elmwood Drive residence when he fell into a tub of water.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was transported to Thayer Hospital and then flown to Maine Medical Center where he remains on life support.

Police say early indications show this was an accident.

State police are investigating.

