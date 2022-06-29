Advertisement

Callahan Mine Superfund Site getting millions in EPA funding

FILE - Callahan Mine Superfund Site
FILE - Callahan Mine Superfund Site(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROOKSVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A mine in Brooksville will soon get additional funding to accelerate ongoing contamination issues.

The Callahan Mine Superfund Site is getting $21 million of EPA funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The site is one of thousands of contaminated sites nationally that have been given Superfund status due to the nature and extent of hazardous wastes and the cost and logistics associated with cleaning them.

