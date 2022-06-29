Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has new executive director

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth will have a new Executive Director starting Monday.

Angela Fochesato will take over for Michael Reisman, who is retiring after serving the organization for the last 18 years.

Fochesato has been affiliated with the Beth Wright Center through her previous position as a Patient Navigator for Washington County through Healthy Acadia for the past five years.

It’s the first time the center will transition to a new Executive Director since opening in 2004.

“She’s been in here the last couple of days starting a transition, and it’s been very exciting working with her in this early stage of transition, and I think she’s going to do a great job,” said Reisman.

“I’m very excited. This is a great opportunity. It’s a great center. There’s so much potential and so much to offer, and so much service that we can be doing for cancer patients, care givers and family members. So I’m really looking forward to seeing where we go,” said Fochesato.

