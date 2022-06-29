Advertisement

Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has new executive director

Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth will have a new Executive Director starting Monday.

Angela Fochesato will take over for Michael Reisman, who is retiring after serving the organization for the last 18 years.

Fochesato has been affiliated with the Beth Wright Center through her previous position as a Patient Navigator for Washington County through Healthy Acadia for the past five years.

It’s the first time the center will transition to a new Executive Director since opening in 2004.

“She’s been in here the last couple of days starting a transition, and it’s been very exciting working with her in this early stage of transition, and I think she’s going to do a great job,” said Reisman.

“I’m very excited. This is a great opportunity. It’s a great center. There’s so much potential and so much to offer, and so much service that we can be doing for cancer patients, care givers and family members. So I’m really looking forward to seeing where we go,” said Fochesato.

For more information on the Beth C Wright Cancer Resource Center, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Gamenetics
Bangor’s Gamenetics brings creativity to video game controllers
Gayle Bemis
Retiree comes back to work on Governor’s Lobster Roll Day
Pills
New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force aims to combat opioid epidemic
Versant Power customers to see rate decrease starting July 1