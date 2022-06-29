Advertisement

Bangor’s Gamenetics brings creativity to video game controllers

Gamenetics
Gamenetics(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One award-winning Bangor company is bringing the creativity to video game controllers.

Any gamer will tell you: you won’t get far without a trusty controller.

But, what if you could make it your own?

Oakley Kilgour started Gamenetics out of a shared interest with his brother.

Seven years later, it’s safe to say it’s leveled up.

“We went from selling like 10-30 controllers a month in our parents’ basement to certain times of the year, we would sell thousands a month. We would have never guessed that we would be able to be in a position where we’re at,” said Kilgour, Gamenetics CEO.

A position that’s caught the eye of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

“Just to sort of get recognition locally, I know a lot of the people here were really proud about that. So that’s really cool,” said Kilgour.

The award recognizes entrepreneurial innovation, and Gamenetics is definitely one of a kind.

“We have a customizer on the website and you can go on there and pretty much change any single color you want. You can add some mods, buttons on the back, things like that,” said Kilgour.

Just don’t ask him to pick a favorite.

“People always ask what my favorite is, I’m like, ‘Oh, these are kind of my favorite,’ and then what will happen is a customer will order one, and I’m looking at it like ‘Man, that’s really good, I would have never thought of that!” said Kilgour.

Kilgour says gaming offers a similar rush as other competitions.

“It’s kind of like any traditional sport where it’s just being able to compete against other people around your level, and just seeing improvement. I don’t know, it’s just satisfying. It’s just kind of nice to get a escape,” said Kilgour.

I’ve played some video games in my day, from Mario Kart to Madden. But making my own game controller? I’ve never done that before.

Call it beginner’s luck - mine passed the control test. But for the team at Gamenetics, it’s all in a day’s work.

“Finding something around what you’re passionate about, what you really enjoy, that was the biggest key for me. When I come into work every day I get to enjoy what I’m doing every day. So it’s a really cool opportunity to be able to do that,” said Kilgour.

