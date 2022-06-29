Bangor man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm offenses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Nikolas Raines, 30, will spend nine years in prison and four years on supervised release.

Court records say drug agents found fentanyl and a loaded gun when they searched a motel room where Raines was staying in November 2020.

Raines pleaded guilty in June of last year.

