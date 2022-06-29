Bangor man arrested after allegedly holding store worker at gunpoint

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was charged with robbery after allegedly pointing a gun at a worker at a Bangor business.

Bangor Police say they responded to the business on Stillwater Avenue just before 9:15 Tuesday morning after a worker called about a former associate who entered the store and started an argument over unpaid wages.

32-year-old Antwon Vaughan allegedly pointed a handgun at the worker, made threats and demanded money.

No one was hurt, and Vaughan left in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Police say they spotted Vaughan inside a parked car off State Street, interviewed him and placed him under arrest.

Vaughan was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

