Augusta Country Club hosts Maine Celebrity Classic

Fundraiser supports Alfond Youth & Community Center
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Golfers teed off for a day of fun and entertainment in the Maine Celebrity Classic at the Augusta Country Club.

“It’s a great cause for the Harold Alfond Youth Center. Just to get out here with some good and friendly people on a nice course on a beautiful day today, we get to raise some money and have some fun,” said Jordan Yanni, event volunteer.

“Everybody’s outside and having fun. It’s casual. You’re joking around. It’s a little competition. A couple of drinks loosens people’s wallets. That’s always good,” said Alaine Breen, golfer.

There’s a few wrinkles to the Maine Celebrity Classic.

“We’ve got the air cannon here. We’re firing a golf ball out of the air cannon going about 325 yards to the pin today. That’s your on-course fundraiser as well as some of the other things they’ve got going on here today,” said Yanni.

Giving Mainers a way to learn about the center is a big help.

“Visibility is great. Getting the word out is really important. The more you can get the word out, the better you’re going to do. It’s a perfect day. They couldn’t have ordered up anything better,” said Breen.

The AYCC’s mission is to inspire and enable all young people and their families to realize their full potential as healthy, productive, responsible and caring citizens.

You can visit ClubAYCC.org for more information.

