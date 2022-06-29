AAA predicting record-breaking 4th of July weekend travel

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fourth of July weekend is just days away and AAA is predicting record breaking travel.

They’re expecting over 47 million people will travel more than 50 miles nationwide with over 2.5 million right here in New England.

AAA says car travel will set a new record despite gas prices climbing across the region.

Pat Moody with AAA Northern New England says if you’re planning to travel it’s a good idea to have a plan B and even a plan C.

”We really encourage you to plan accordingly, you want to avoid those congestion periods of Thursday and Friday afternoon to early evening. Leave early in the day or after that congested period where vacationers are mixing with daily commuters. We do know that in some of the larger metropolitan areas, your delays and the time it takes you to get through those areas are going to be about double what it normally would,” said Moody.

Moody reminds travelers to be kind and patient when dealing with other travelers or employees helping you on your trip.

He says everyone has the same goal of getting to their destination and it’s important to do so safely.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.