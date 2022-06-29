Advertisement

4 arrested on drug charges in Orrington traffic stop

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Orrington Monday morning.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a suspicious vehicle on Brewer Lake Road just before 11 a.m.

The caller said the occupants appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Officials say a deputy stopped the vehicle on Snows Corner Road and noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

All four occupants were charged with drug possession.

Deputies say the driver, 43-year-old Christopher Allen of Silver Ridge, is also charged with operating without a license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says two of the passengers gave fake names during the investigation, 32-year-old Brian Madore of Trenton, and 30-year-old Jacklyn Trust of Franklin.

Madore also had three active arrest warrants.

Beau Pelletier, 39, of Bangor is also charged with probation violation.

