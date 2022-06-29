4 arrested on drug charges in Orrington traffic stop
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Orrington Monday morning.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a suspicious vehicle on Brewer Lake Road just before 11 a.m.
The caller said the occupants appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Officials say a deputy stopped the vehicle on Snows Corner Road and noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
All four occupants were charged with drug possession.
Deputies say the driver, 43-year-old Christopher Allen of Silver Ridge, is also charged with operating without a license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office says two of the passengers gave fake names during the investigation, 32-year-old Brian Madore of Trenton, and 30-year-old Jacklyn Trust of Franklin.
Madore also had three active arrest warrants.
Beau Pelletier, 39, of Bangor is also charged with probation violation.
