What Supreme Court’s ruling on Miranda rights mean

Police car
Police car(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - You’re probably familiar with the basics of what a Miranda warning is: “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.”

TV shows and movies will often reference them, but where do the projections come from and what does it mean for Mainers after a Supreme Court ruling last week?

Justices determined by a 6-3 vote that receiving Miranda warnings isn’t technically a protected constitutional right.

Protection from the Fifth Amendment remains, however, police will no longer be subjected to civil lawsuits if they fail to give the Miranda warning.

”Overturning Miranda, if it were to happen, it wouldn’t get rid of the Fifth Amendment protection against self incrimination. It would just mean that law enforcement no longer has to inform people that they have that right. And, it was same thing with the right to counsel. It doesn’t get away, doesn’t eliminate it. It just means I don’t have to tell you about it,” said Mark Brewer, UMaine political science professor.

“So, it really depends on what people you know, learn the law, familiarize yourself with what your rights are. That’s, that’s all public information. And the more you know, the more protected you are,” Chris Greeley, Holden police chief.

Greeley says it depends on the circumstances, severity of the offense, and the environment as to whether Miranda warnings need to be issued.

