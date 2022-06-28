Tractor trailer catches fire in Hermon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - First responders were able to limit the damage when a tractor trailer caught fire at a business in Hermon Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at Daigle and Houghton on Coldbrook Road.

Hermon Fire Captain Chandler Corriveau says employees were able to move other tractor trailers away from the one the caught fire.

The department was able to knock it down quickly, needing about 10 minutes to get the flames under control.

”Response from Hermon, Hampden, and the Air National Guard responded here. And, DEP has been called because some of the saddle tanks on the tractor trailer ruptured so we got a little bit of a fuel spill here and we’re working on cleaning that up right now,” said Corriveau.

Corriveau says the investigation is in its early stages.

There was significant damage, but he hopes they’ll be able to determine a cause.

