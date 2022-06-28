Sunshine, Seasonable Temperatures, & More Comfortable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge of high pressure will build into the area today. This will bring us a beautiful day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80°. Dew points will drop to the mid-40s to low 50s. We’ll see clear skies tonight with lows dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s in most locales.

High pressure will slide to our east Wednesday. This will bring us another good day. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by partly sunny skies during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s. The wind on Wednesday will be more southerly which will make for cooler temperatures along the coast. The cold front will cross the state Wednesday night and early Thursday giving us a good chance for some scattered showers as it passes through. The cold front will push to our east by early Thursday morning taking the bulk of the showers with it as well. However, upper level energy crossing the state early Thursday will give us a chance for some morning showers. As the upper level energy moves out, showers will taper off as the morning progresses followed by drier and brighter weather Thursday afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s. Warmer and more humid air is forecast to move into the state Friday. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. A cold front will cross the state Saturday. This will interact with the warm and humid air mass in place, bringing us a good chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Nicer weather returns to our forecast for Sunday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs between 72°-79°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows between 46°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Scattered showers at night. Highs between 74°-82°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Scattered showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and turning more humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.