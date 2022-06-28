Summer sports camps in full swing at UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Summer sports camps are back in Orono with young players learning from the Black Bears.

“Something that I want to achieve is to get more aggressive on the floor and get better at different things. I want to make sure that I am a better player. I think camps like this are going to help me,” said Claire Danielson, Blue Hill sixth grader.

“I have actually been to every single one of their basketball games last season. It’s just really cool to have them coach us and actually meet them in person,” said Maggie Robschaud, Brewer seventh grader.

On Mahaney Diamond, Little Leaguers are having fun while getting better.

“It’s been good, awesome, and it’s been extreme here. It’s really fun, and it’s fun to learn,” said Maddox Gonzalez, Glenburn third grader.

“I take more pride in fielding and defense. Defense is more important because you can stop the offense from scoring runs,” said Mason Lundstrom, Reeds Brook sixth grader.

They’re getting a chance to meet new players.

“It’s very fun. I made a lot of friends, and the coaches are great. You can do fun games and real good stretches. All the kids out there: you’ve got to come to this camp. It’s awesome,” said William Brown, Parker second grader.

At Alfond Stadium, high school football players are gaining chemistry with their teammates while working the right way.

“While they’re here, they’re Maine football players. That comes with standards and carrying yourself the right way, whether you’re on campus, in the dining hall, or here on the field. That’s what we really want them to take on is that mindset of a Maine football player,” said Jordan Stevens, Maine head football coach.

