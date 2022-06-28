Advertisement

Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb

More Americans keeping cash on hand
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Rising inflation has led to a significant change in the way Americans are saving money, according to a recent Nerdwallet survey, as 7 in 10 consumers said they’re switching up their penny-pinching habits.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in June that inflation rose 8.6% over the last year.

The survey also found consumers are keeping more money in their checking accounts.

Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance and banking expert with NerdWallet, said some savers are choosing riskier alternatives like cryptocurrency.

“Even if folks have been trying to change around their savings strategy, to compensate for inflation, they actually could start looking into savings accounts again as an option because rates have started going up,” Bessette said.

Bessette said it’s important for consumers to keep cash on hand in case of an emergency and to shop around for the best interest rate.

She added that is important to keep comparison shopping for the next several months if interest rates change, to make sure you’re getting the best return on your money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

CVS removes purchase limit on Plan B after surge
Bangor's biggest resident draws a crowd.
Bangor’s Bunyan a draw on the big man’s big day
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall
Brittany McHatten reads to children during Tuesday book drive.
Bangor book drive brings summer reading to kids
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight